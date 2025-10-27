The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Blue Jays' Max Scherzer has rare smile with wife, kids before World Series start

Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer's wife, Erica, and their four children are excited to face the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series.

Emily Bicks

Oct 25, 2025: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer at Rogers Centre.
Oct 25, 2025: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 27.

With the series tied 1-1, the Blue Jays tapped starting pitcher, Max Scherzer, to take the mound on Monday night. Scherzer is no stranger to Dodgers Stadium. The right-hander briefly played for the Dodgers after getting traded to Los Angeles in 2021.

The two-time World Series champion signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2025 MLB season and his family is thrilled to see Toronto in the World Series.

Max Scherzer, Erica Scherzer
Jul 12, 2021: Former Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and wife Erica May-Scherzer at the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scherzer first met his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, while they were students at the University of Missouri. They tied the knot in 2013.

The three-time Cy Young winner and Erica have welcomed four children together: Brooke, Kacey, Derek, and Nikki.

Max Scherzer wife
Nov. 9, 2021: Erica May-Scherzer, wife of Max Scherzer. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

At age 41, Scherzer still has no plans to retire. In fact, he doesn't even like to leave the mound. During Game 4 of the National League Conference Series against the Seattle Mariners, Scherzer made it clear to Blue Jays manager John Schneider he wasn't leaving before the fifth inning ended.

He proceeded to strikeout Randy Arozarena before making his way to the dugout. Scherzer pitched a total of 5 2/3 innings and 5 strikeouts, allowing just three hits, two runs, four walks.

While Scherzer is a mad man on the field, he's just dad when he's with his family. Ahead of his World Series start in Game 3, Erica shared a sweet post featuring the entire family.

She captioend the post, "There are no words, only pure gratitude! 💙."

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

