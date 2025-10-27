Blue Jays' Max Scherzer has rare smile with wife, kids before World Series start
The Toronto Blue Jays head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 27.
With the series tied 1-1, the Blue Jays tapped starting pitcher, Max Scherzer, to take the mound on Monday night. Scherzer is no stranger to Dodgers Stadium. The right-hander briefly played for the Dodgers after getting traded to Los Angeles in 2021.
The two-time World Series champion signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2025 MLB season and his family is thrilled to see Toronto in the World Series.
Scherzer first met his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, while they were students at the University of Missouri. They tied the knot in 2013.
The three-time Cy Young winner and Erica have welcomed four children together: Brooke, Kacey, Derek, and Nikki.
At age 41, Scherzer still has no plans to retire. In fact, he doesn't even like to leave the mound. During Game 4 of the National League Conference Series against the Seattle Mariners, Scherzer made it clear to Blue Jays manager John Schneider he wasn't leaving before the fifth inning ended.
He proceeded to strikeout Randy Arozarena before making his way to the dugout. Scherzer pitched a total of 5 2/3 innings and 5 strikeouts, allowing just three hits, two runs, four walks.
While Scherzer is a mad man on the field, he's just dad when he's with his family. Ahead of his World Series start in Game 3, Erica shared a sweet post featuring the entire family.
She captioend the post, "There are no words, only pure gratitude! 💙."
