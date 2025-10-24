Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage's gf Taylor flexes custom World Series jacket
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 24.
The Blue Jays tapped Trey Yesavage to take the mound against the defending champions on Friday, a huge honor for the 22-year-old pitcher. Yesavage, who made just four big league starts before the playoffs started, has dominated the postseason.
During his most recent outing, Game 6 of the National League Conference Series against the Seattle Mariners, Yesavage struck on seven in 5 2/3 innings.
Cheering on Yesavage throughout the playoffs, his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Frick.
Yesavage's Instagram page is filled with photos of Frick, whom he first started dating when they were both students at East Carolina University over two years ago.
When Yesavage was called up by the Blue Jays to make his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 15, Frick was right by his side.
She posted a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote, "just an amazing human who happens to be really (like really) good at baseball.feeling like the proudest girlfriend in the world today, wouldn’t miss it for the world <3."
Yesavage commented, "My biggest fan. I love you so much❤️."
Ahead of Game 1 of the Word Series, Frick showed off her custom Yesavage jean jacket on her Instagram Stories.
Trey Yesavage Defended His Girlfriend, Family Against Online Trolls Ahead of the World Series
Amid the Blue Jays' playoff run earlier this month, Yesavage started off his press conference with a stern message about the "hate" his girlfriend and family have received.
“Living in a world where there’s so many different opinions and feelings which result in a lot of hate, it’s sad to see that people close to me are being attacked for my performance on the field,” Yesavage said.
"These people have done nothing to warrant this negativity from my actions. Whether that’s my parents, my brothers, my girlfriend, my family, it’s just really sad. I know I have the platform to address it, so I am.
"I hope that people can realize those people have nothing to do with what happens on the field. And if you have a problem, I’m a man. I can take whatever opinions anybody has about me and my life.”
