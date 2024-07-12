Brittany Mahomes blows easy pun with Patrick Mahomes pregnancy IG video
Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is having an incredible year.
Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his third Super Bowl in five seasons. And now, Patrick and his high-visible wife, Brittany, announced some more exciting news. The couple is expecting their third baby!
The two made the video announcement via Instagram, in a video featuring their daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze. The video is set to Bruno Mars’ “Count On Me,” which, appropriately, contains the lyrics “You can count on me, like one, two, three.”
In the clip, Sterling and Bronze run around joyfully with a copy of the sonogram. Equally as happy as are Patrick and Brittany, who are all smiles as they share the news.
“Round three, here we come,” reads the post’s caption.
Round three? Oh no Brittany. It 's a three-peat! That pun was just waiting there like an easy wide-open touchdown pass for Patrick.
As NFL.com puts it so eloquently, "the Chiefs will look to write another chapter in NFL lore as they endeavor to become the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions."
The couple welcomed Sterling back in 2021 and Bronze in 2022. Judging by the clip, it’s safe to say the kids are elated over the fact that a new sibling will soon join the bunch.
A three-peat, if you will.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae, Livvy Dunne
Well then: Meghan Markle shines in white gown, survives awkward joke at 2024 ESPYs
2H2H: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
2H2H: Angel Reese gets gift from Sky owner after breaking WNBA record
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday