Brittany Mahomes’ daughter innocently messes up giant inflatable backyard fun
Not everything always goes to plan, especially with kids. While Brittany Mahomes was trying to make a promotional video for an inflatable backyard water set, her daughter Sterling had other ideas of fun in her head.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shown off a lot of kid moments that didn’t go to plan like her mom fail on the playground slide with 4-year-old Sterling, and son Bronze, 2, not happy at the aquarium in New Orleans, or when he met Mickey Mouse and pouted on a recent Disney World trip.
Hey, it happens with young kids. The mom of three also has had a lot of adorable moments recently like on Easter where she posted the first public family photo with baby Golden in it, and Sterling returning the money she found in her Easter egg, and rare photos of the siblings with their new baby sister.
In her latest Instagram Stories videos, Brittany is promoting this ridiculously large backyard water fort for her kids.
And while showing where the water canons are supposed to be on, Sterling had other ideas of what to do with the hose for fun with the water.
When asked what she was doing, Sterling replied, “I’m making a muddy puddle” while Bronze looked curiously on.
Fortunatley for mom — and dad — the home football field looks to be turf and there won’t be a muddy mess .
Patrick should take advantage of it and get out there and practice his sliding like the Chicago Bears did HBO “Hard Knocks” before last season.
As it turned out, it was another adorable impromptu moment for Brittany and the kids.
