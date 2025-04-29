Brittany Mahomes finds son Bronze hidden in ball pit for mom-moment gem
When your dad is Patrick Mahomes, you’re going to have enough money for some elite toys. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife Brittany Mahomes just showed off the kids’ epic playroom in an adorable moment with son Bronze.
Brittany, 29, had just posted an amazing Easter Sunday where the kids were on an egg hunt and daughter Sterling, 4, didn’t want the money she found. They also posted the first family photo with new baby girl Golden.
She’s also been showing off Bronze, 2, and Sterling playing with a bunch of their toys like a super fast scooter they were both on in a too “adorable” moment, and their elite cars in the driveway, and Sterling’s super fun toy weight set, as well as her oven for baking and chef fit.
Brittany put another cute moment on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and showed they also have a ball pit to play in in the kids’ playroom in their home. Bronze was seen getting lost in it like all kids do.
At least Bronze looks like he is having fun there unlike Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where he was pouting when they met Mickey Mouse. Maybe Chuck E. Cheese is more his jam.
