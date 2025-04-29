The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes finds son Bronze hidden in ball pit for mom-moment gem

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife have a ball pit in their house where son Bronze has fun in another adorable family moment.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. M
Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. M / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When your dad is Patrick Mahomes, you’re going to have enough money for some elite toys. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife Brittany Mahomes just showed off the kids’ epic playroom in an adorable moment with son Bronze.

Brittany, 29, had just posted an amazing Easter Sunday where the kids were on an egg hunt and daughter Sterling, 4, didn’t want the money she found. They also posted the first family photo with new baby girl Golden.

She’s also been showing off Bronze, 2, and Sterling playing with a bunch of their toys like a super fast scooter they were both on in a too “adorable” moment, and their elite cars in the driveway, and Sterling’s super fun toy weight set, as well as her oven for baking and chef fit.

Bronze and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany put another cute moment on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and showed they also have a ball pit to play in in the kids’ playroom in their home. Bronze was seen getting lost in it like all kids do.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

At least Bronze looks like he is having fun there unlike Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where he was pouting when they met Mickey Mouse. Maybe Chuck E. Cheese is more his jam.

Patrick Mahomes and family
The Mahomes family with Mickey. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

