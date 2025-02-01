Brittany Mahomes’ kids are too ‘adorable’ in sweet moment before Super Bowl LIX
As Patrick Mahomes prepares for Super Bowl LIX, Brittany Mahomes is at home capturing adorable moments with the kids.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12, and then brought her older kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2, to the divisional game vs. the Houston Texans just six days later. After the game, Sterling had an adorable moment with coach Andy Reid before dad got in his own special one with his kids and Brittany after the press conference.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden with Chiefs theme
Brittany had a fun playdate with the kids before the big AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, and then a hangout after with Sterling in her cute princess outfit. Brittany also shared a Super Bowl-worthy dad moment with Patrick and the kids the week before the big game.
With just eight days until Super Bowl LIX, no doubt Patrick is busy preparing to try and win an unprecedented third in a row, while mom captured the perfect teammate work with Sterling and Bronze barreling together through the hall on big sister’s scooter.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gives glimpse of massive walk-in closet in one-shoulder fit selfie
How “adorable” as Brittany said on her Instagram Stories. She made sure to tag the moment for Patrick.
Brittany and the kids will all likely be in New Orleans to watch and hopefully celebrate with dad on February 9.
