Brittany Mahomes gets emotional with daughter Sterling cooking in chef's outfit

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has another adorable moment with their daughter.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes continues to share adorable moments with her kids, and the latest one with daughter Sterling got her emotional.

The oldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife just turned 4 years old and is now a big sister to new baby Golden Raye and Bronze, 2. She had an epic birthday party with a next-level cake and a sweet post from mom that showed her growing up and even helping to take care of Golden.

Sterling and Golden Mahome
Sterling kisses little sister Golden’s foot / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany just took the kids to the Peppa Pig Theme Park where Sterling had a good time, but Bronze got sold out by mom for his rollercoaster fail she posted. He’d make up for it in cuteness with a lemon-licking session Brittany recorded that was all too-adorable.

Brittany then showed off Sterling the baker with her Easy-Bake oven.

Sterling
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany would get emotional seeing the Polaroid picture. She said, “My girl 🥹.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Those are those “forever” moments.

Brittany recently shared she’s back crushing in the gym, and even had her “fav workout partner” in Golden with her for a workout selfie.

Mom is on her game right now with fun play dates and baby selfies. There’s a lot of adorableness going on in the Mahomes household right now.


Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

