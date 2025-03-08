Brittany Mahomes gets emotional with daughter Sterling cooking in chef's outfit
Brittany Mahomes continues to share adorable moments with her kids, and the latest one with daughter Sterling got her emotional.
The oldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife just turned 4 years old and is now a big sister to new baby Golden Raye and Bronze, 2. She had an epic birthday party with a next-level cake and a sweet post from mom that showed her growing up and even helping to take care of Golden.
Brittany just took the kids to the Peppa Pig Theme Park where Sterling had a good time, but Bronze got sold out by mom for his rollercoaster fail she posted. He’d make up for it in cuteness with a lemon-licking session Brittany recorded that was all too-adorable.
Brittany then showed off Sterling the baker with her Easy-Bake oven.
Brittany would get emotional seeing the Polaroid picture. She said, “My girl 🥹.”
Those are those “forever” moments.
Brittany recently shared she’s back crushing in the gym, and even had her “fav workout partner” in Golden with her for a workout selfie.
Mom is on her game right now with fun play dates and baby selfies. There’s a lot of adorableness going on in the Mahomes household right now.
