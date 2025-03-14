Brittany Mahomes teases glimpse of baby Golden eating breakfast together
Brittany Mahomes has boasted about her new baby Golden Raye’s appetite, as well as how “proud” she is of how much breast milk sits in her freezer. Now, she showed off another hilarious eating photo involving herself and Golden.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending quality time with all her kids like an epic theme park trip recently where son Bronze, 2, got called out for his roller coaster fail, and cooking time with daughter Sterling, 4, with her Easy Bake oven and chef’s outfit that had Brittany getting emotional.
The 29-year-old mom of three is also making sure she doesn’t skip out on her workouts, and included her “fav workout partner” in Golden for an adorable selfie together.
While Patrick and Brittany have said they won’t show off their new daughter to the public fully for a while, they keep given little glimpses like during Sterling’s birthday party social media post, and Golden in a football onesie. Now, Brittany showed off Golden’s legs in another onesie while she crushed some yummy-looking chicken and waffles and fed the baby at the same time. She hilariously wrote, “She eats while I eat, classic 🤣.”
The baby knows that’s the good stuff mom is eating. How adorable. By the looks of her legs, she’s getting so big too now that’s she’s just over 8 weeks old.
These are the moments — while tough with a baby — that Brittany and Patrick will cherish forever. Thanks Brittany for sharing with us all.
