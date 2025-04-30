Brittany Mahomes gives daughter Sterling perfect 10 adorably dressing herself
Brittany Mahomes is known for her fire fits, whether it’s at husband Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs games, or wowing while out with some friends. Her 4-year-old daughter Sterling is taking after mom with her sense of fashion.
Brittany crushed all season long with her game-day looks, like her slim-fitting all-white Super Bowl one shortly after having the couple’s third child, daughter Golden, in January. Off the field for her friend’s recent 30th birthday, Brittany crushed her “golden hour” dress while on a trip without Patrick and the kids.
Sterling, too, has been known to be the center of attention with her outfits and antics like her perfect hairdo while wanting to sign up for dance, and her adorable matching furry fit with brother Bronze, 2, for a Kansas City Current professional women’s soccer game, and just on Easter Sunday with her all-pink winner.
For her latest fashion choice, Sterling brought out quite the fit with some white cowboy boots, a custom “Sterling” shirt, and a sunflower sweater. Oh, don’t forget about the super cool shades. Brittany wrote, “This girl dressed herself and I would give her 10/10 for this one 😍🤣.”
What an adorable moment for the Mahomes family as they’ve been full of them lately. If you don’t know the name, it’s right there on the shirt. Sterling is the name. The fit, however, would’ve been a big enough statement as is even without her personalized T.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI agrees with mom, awarding a perfect 10 for Sterling’s choices.
