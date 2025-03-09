Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling crushes perfect hairdo for new little girl staple
Brittany Mahomes continues to share her kids’ most adorable moments, and especially the ones that make her laugh.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the past few days with all of her children. She took daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, to the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she called out Bronze for his rollercoaster fail. She then shared an emotional moment with Sterling in her chef’s outfit and Bronze licking a lemon in a hilarious video. Finally, Golden made her appearance as Brittany’s workout partner for a selfie, and then made mom “proud” at 8 weeks old with her appetite.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has sad mom realization with stylish Bronze fit photo
That’s all within a few days time with memories galore. The super mom of three posted another cute moment with Sterling on Sunday with her daughter’s hair with a white bow and said, “Ster says she wants to sign up for dance, some immediately starts practicing hair styles 🤣.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gets upstaged in motherhood by trainer for 'triple duty' workout
You go Sterling, chase your dreams.
Dad can dance pretty well in that pocket — except vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl — so it runs in her DNA.
It feels like Brittany has posted a year’s worth of adorable memories this past week, but Sterling’s hairstyle on Sunday was another of many recently.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court