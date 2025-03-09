The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling crushes perfect hairdo for new little girl staple

The oldest daughter of Brittany and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an adorable moment that has mom laughing with pride.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes continues to share her kids’ most adorable moments, and especially the ones that make her laugh.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the past few days with all of her children. She took daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, to the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she called out Bronze for his rollercoaster fail. She then shared an emotional moment with Sterling in her chef’s outfit and Bronze licking a lemon in a hilarious video. Finally, Golden made her appearance as Brittany’s workout partner for a selfie, and then made mom “proud” at 8 weeks old with her appetite.

Brittany Mahomes
Bronze and Sterling at the Peppa Pig Theme Park / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

That’s all within a few days time with memories galore. The super mom of three posted another cute moment with Sterling on Sunday with her daughter’s hair with a white bow and said, “Ster says she wants to sign up for dance, some immediately starts practicing hair styles 🤣.”

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

You go Sterling, chase your dreams.

Dad can dance pretty well in that pocket — except vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl — so it runs in her DNA.

Patrick Mahome
Patrick with Sterling before the Super Bowl. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It feels like Brittany has posted a year’s worth of adorable memories this past week, but Sterling’s hairstyle on Sunday was another of many recently.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

