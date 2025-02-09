New mom Brittany Mahomes slays in slim fitting, all-white Super Bowl 2025 Chiefs fit
While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a statement with his pregame fit trolling the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, his wife Brittany Mahomes made her own Super Bowl LIX statement.
Brittany, who just gave birth to the couples third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 has slayed all playoffs long with her looks like her custom Mahomes one that she rocked with her “girlies” for the divisional round, and then her “mob wife” fur coat during the AFC Championship Game.
Before heading to New Orleans, Lousiana, and giving her first glimpse of Golden, Brittany was trying on different outfits for the Super Bowl in her giant walk-in closet. Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes revealed on his Instagram what Brittany ended up choosing: She went with the all-white Chiefs stunner that she hopes is the winning choice while posing with Jackson at the Caesars Superdome.
It looks like son Bronze, 2, also made a little cameo there. No doubt Sterling, 3, is there as well. Did baby Golden make the trip?
Brittany arrived to New Orleans a few days ago and already had a fail at the aquarium with Bronze.
She hopes there’s no fails going on Sunday and Patrick makes history winning his third consecutive Super Bowl.
