Bronny James, gf Parker Whitfield attend Bryce's HS playoff game with LeBron

James Gang was out in full force with Lakers rookie Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield pulling up to watch Bryce's high school playoff game with LeBron at Sierra Canyon.

The James Gang rolls deep. After spending Valentine's Day together over NBA All-Star Weekend, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James and his girlfriend Parker Whitfield popped out once again.

On Tuesday night, Bronny and Parker pulled up to their old stomping grounds to watch little brother Bryce and the Sierra Canyon basketball team take on St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Not only were Bronny and Parker among the sold-out crowd but they were joined by the one and only LeBron.

LeBron and Bronny were rocking black hoodies, while Parker was suited up in blue.

Unfortunately, Bryce, who is an Arizona Wildcats commit, and Sierra Canyon came up just short to St. John Bosco, falling 60-55 win.

Bronny and Parker, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics. They confirmed their relationship later in the fall.

Like Bronny, Parker is an athlete who played softball at Sierra Canyon while he was starring on the basketball team. She also comes from a famous family, with both parents, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield, being accomplished actors.

Parker is currently in her sophomore year at the prestigious women's HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.

