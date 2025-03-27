Cowboys legend reacts to LeBron trolling notorious hater Stephen A's boxing
A former Dallas Cowboys star is in LeBron James' corner after the NBA legend's public spat with ESPN talking head and notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.
It all started with a courtside confrontation between LeBron and Stephen A. with James calling out Smith for talking about his son, Bronny.
That led to endless rants on Stephen A.'s podcast, with the master debater continuing to talk about the situation, and LeBron ultimately jumping on The Pat McAfee Show to set the record straight.
MORE: Potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward shades Cowboys defense
Stephen A. wasn't happy with LeBron's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and he made the comment that he would have "swung on LeBron" if the Lakers star had put his hands on him. Of course, LeBron wasted no time taking to social media to troll Stephen A.'s boxing skills.
"WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP," LeBron captioned a video of Stephen A.'s boxing "workout" with a series of laughing face emojis.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant jumped into the comments section with laughing face emojis of his own and the comment, "Chill Bron!!!"
MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban
Bryant then took to social media for another comment on the public beef.
After sharing the boxing video of Stephen A., you can score this round of the beef 10-8 for LeBron.
He's clearly over the disrespect in the media, and he won't be backing down from Stephen A. anytime soon. And for Cowboys Nation, it's fun to see someone put the generational hater in his place.
