Savannah James' birthday shoutout from LeBron will restore faith in love

Savannah James got a happy birthday shoutout from her husband LeBron on social media which sparked an outpour of birthday wishes from across social media.

Josh Sanchez

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Savannah James watches her husband Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) answer questions from media on court after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Savannah James watches her husband Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) answer questions from media on court after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Savannah James, the First Lady of the NBA, turns 38 years old today and the birthday wishes are pouring out across social media.

Of course, Mr. Savannah James aka LeBron James was quick to wish his lovely wife a happy birthday on social media, but he added a special twist that will warm your heart.

LeBron shared a post from the "Team James Family" Instagram account and added the extra caption, "QUEEN DAY" accompanied by multiple heart emojis.

After LeBron's birthday wish, the rest of the internet recognized it was Savannah's big day and began sharing their own birthday wishes and posts.

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts who have been together since he burst onto the scene as a phenom at St. Vincent St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.

She has been by his side every step of the way and LeBron has constantly shown admiration for his wife.

This is what it's all about.

