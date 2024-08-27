Savannah James' birthday shoutout from LeBron will restore faith in love
Savannah James, the First Lady of the NBA, turns 38 years old today and the birthday wishes are pouring out across social media.
Of course, Mr. Savannah James aka LeBron James was quick to wish his lovely wife a happy birthday on social media, but he added a special twist that will warm your heart.
LeBron shared a post from the "Team James Family" Instagram account and added the extra caption, "QUEEN DAY" accompanied by multiple heart emojis.
MORE: LeBron James' wife Savannah reveals cute nickname she hates
After LeBron's birthday wish, the rest of the internet recognized it was Savannah's big day and began sharing their own birthday wishes and posts.
Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts who have been together since he burst onto the scene as a phenom at St. Vincent St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.
She has been by his side every step of the way and LeBron has constantly shown admiration for his wife.
This is what it's all about.
