Brooks Koepka's wife Jena shares heartbreaking pregnancy loss with inspiring note
It has been a tough stretch in the professional golf world away from the Ryder Cup spotlight.
First there was the devastating news that the PGA Tour star Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White had tragically passed away, and now five-time major winner and LIV Golf centerpiece Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena, shared more heartbreaking news about her "pregnancy loss."
RELATED: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Penning an inspirational note in an Instagram post, Jena Sims Koepka, wrote in part, "At 16 weeks, we learned that our baby’s heart had stopped beating. This is a grief no parent is ever prepared for. We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day."
The Crew that Mrs. Koepka mentions is their two-year-old son, and while devastating, Koepka, who has won three PGA Championships and two US Opens, and his wife especially, are using it as a platform to inspire other women who have gone through similar heartbreak.
In another message on her IG Stories, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote, "There is no timeline or rulebook for healing. If I can make one woman feel less lonely by sharing, then I've done my job."
In bittersweet timing, it was only yesterday that Koepka, 35, shared an adorable IG post from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship of his own with Crew, writing, "A week I'll cherish forever with my Crew 🙏."
