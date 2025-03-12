Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt wows in SMU cheerleader uniform with teammates
It may be the football offseason, but Ava Hunt is back to showing off SMU Mustangs cheerleader photos with her teammates.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU sophomore is enjoying some time after both SMU and the Chiefs lost in devastating fashion to end the season where she just slayed in dueling leather fits with sister Gracie Hunt, 25, taking in a “fútbol” game with the family owned MLS team FC Dallas.
During the American football season she’d crush her cheerleader poses for SMU on Saturdays, and then crush her game-day fits for Kansas City games like her can’t miss yellow jacket look.
The cheerleader uniform posts are back — at least temporarily — as she and the Mustangs reached out for “SMU Giving Day” to help support the squad.
She also did a jeans trio pic asking or donations.
Ava is also in the Pi Betta Phi sorority and regularly posts having fun with her sorority sisters when she’s not cheering or with the rest of the Hunt family. Mom Tavia Hunt and dad Clark Hunt also recently visited her for parents’ weekend.
Football season may be months away again, but Ava Hunt dropped cheerleader uniform pictures like it was back.
