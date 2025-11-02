Clayton Kershaw sobs hugging wife Ellen, kids after Dodgers' World Series perfect end
Clayton Kershaw is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers as a three-time champion after an incredible Game 7 World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays on the road where he almost had to come in and pitch.
It took 11 innings, but Los Angeles is now the first team to repeat since the New York Yankees who won three in a row from 1998-2000.
While Yoshinobu Yamamoto ended up getting the double play to end the game, Kershaw was seen warming up in the bullpen.
RELATED: Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, Briana Betts are World Series WAGs stunners
The 37-year-old pitcher was a huge bullpen hero in the epic 18-innings Game 3 win where he entered in the 12th inning with the bases loaded and got the out they needed, which was the difference in the series ultimately. His wife had every Dodgers fan’s reaction, too, watching it happen.
After the game in the locker room, Kershaw, who went shirtless again, was called out by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for his 18 years of services to the Dodgers. Kershaw said, “I can’t imagine a better way to go out than to pop bottle with this group… back-to-back champs!” It was then time for the champagne shower to begin for the final time in his career.
RELATED: Who is Dodgers World Series hero Will Smith’s wife Cara Martinell?
While that was a special moment, even more special for him was sharing the win with his four kids and his pregnant wife Ellen in a touching scene.
This angle is even more incredible:
Kershaw won rings in 2020, 2024, and now 2025.
What a career. What a special night for Clayton Kershaw and his family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS