Clayton Kershaw sobs hugging wife Ellen, kids after Dodgers' World Series perfect end

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts in the twelfth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts in the twelfth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clayton Kershaw is leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers as a three-time champion after an incredible Game 7 World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays on the road where he almost had to come in and pitch.

It took 11 innings, but Los Angeles is now the first team to repeat since the New York Yankees who won three in a row from 1998-2000.

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto ended up getting the double play to end the game, Kershaw was seen warming up in the bullpen.

The 37-year-old pitcher was a huge bullpen hero in the epic 18-innings Game 3 win where he entered in the 12th inning with the bases loaded and got the out they needed, which was the difference in the series ultimately. His wife had every Dodgers fan’s reaction, too, watching it happen.

After the game in the locker room, Kershaw, who went shirtless again, was called out by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for his 18 years of services to the Dodgers. Kershaw said, “I can’t imagine a better way to go out than to pop bottle with this group… back-to-back champs!” It was then time for the champagne shower to begin for the final time in his career.

While that was a special moment, even more special for him was sharing the win with his four kids and his pregnant wife Ellen in a touching scene.

This angle is even more incredible:

Kershaw won rings in 2020, 2024, and now 2025.

What a career. What a special night for Clayton Kershaw and his family.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

