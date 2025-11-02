The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, Briana Betts are World Series WAGs stunners together

The only thing more stunning than the Dodgers' Game 7 World Series comeback against the Blue Jays were Ohtani, Mookie, and Freddie's wives side-by-side.

Matthew Graham

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's deja vu again for the wives of the Los Angeles Dodgers biggest superstars.

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka, Mookie Betts' wife Brianna, and Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea stunned side-by-side for Game 7 of the World Series to witness the unbelievable comeback of the Dodgers against the heartbroken Toronto Blue Jays, who blew a 3-0 lead, and a 4-3 edge heading into the ninth inning, to lose 5-4 in 11 innings.

RELATED: Yamamoto does not seem to be dating Japanese model anymore as Game 7 hero

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko
Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko arrives at the 2024 Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday May 2, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If you recall, last season in the World Series against the New York Yankees, the same trio, whose husbands have a $1.227 billion combined salaries between them ($700 million for Ohtani, $365 million for Betts, and $162 million for Freeman) slayed with their fits in the Bronx.

RELATED: Ohtani's wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs' look at World Series

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Well that was only Game 3, so Mamiko, Brianna, and Chelsea had to step it up for a winner-take-all decider, and they came through with matching white custom coats that had each of their husband's numbers on it with classic Dodgers font.

"My girls 🫶🏻💙," Mrs. Freeman wrote in her caption.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea wears enemy Blue Jays red for Game 7 Dodgers fit

While the ladies crushed it, their men came up short, with only one run between them (Betts), with no RBIs or home runs.

The four-time World Series champion Betts also ended the heart-pounding do-or-die Game 7 with an unassisted double play, and obviously now no one will remember the soon-to-be four-time MVP Ohtani, or three-time World Series champion Freeman, not to mention last year's World Series MVP Freeman coming up short tonight.

RELATED: Who is Dodgers World Series hero Will Smith’s wife Cara Martinell?

Shohei Ohtani
Nov. 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Oh, Betts and Freeman also have MVPs of their own, and all three are basking in the glory of back-to-back World Series championships, which hasn't happened since the Yankees three-peated in 1998-2000.

Yamamoto, Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

$1.227 billion well spent by owner Mark Walker.

Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman have been the centerpieces of this magical Dodgers run. Their wives have crushed it off the field with their fantastic fits.

The ladies, unlike their men, also came through for Game 7.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion