Cooper DeJean's girlfriend Steph Wilfawn posts epic photo at Eagles parade
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with a parade in the City of Brotherly Love on February 14. For rookie Cooper DeJean, the Eagles parade doubled as a Valentine's Day date with his girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn.
DeJean delivered one of the most memorable plays of the Super Bowl, intercepting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter and running it 38 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
After the former Iowa Hawkeye became the first player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday, the 22-year-old partied like a rockstar with a blinged-out Bud Light chain around his neck in the streets of Philadelphia on Friday.
Wilfawn captured DeJean in all his glory and wrote, "My Valentine 😍😍," on her Instagram Stories. While DeJean's girlfriend is still a student at the University of Iowa, she couldn't not be there for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.
She posted a photo from the float and wrote, "I love you Philly." While it's not clear when DeJean and Wilfawn started dating, she's been his No. 1 fan ever since the Eagles drafted the defensive back in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
DeJean finished fourth in the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He recorded 51 total tackles, one quarterback hit, six pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble during the regular season.
Wilfawn, who works as a dermatology technician, per her LinkedIn profile, attended several Eagles games during his rookie yaer. She showed off her custom DeJean purse at Lincoln Financial Field in November.
