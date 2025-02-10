Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
Spirits are high in the City of Brotherly Love after the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a 40-22 shellacking to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City entered the game as a slight favorite and the back-to-back defending champions, but Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
One of the early sparks for the Eagles came from rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who picked off Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter to extend Philadelphia's lead.
MORE: Eagles' Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship rock hilarious viral meme shirts
Steph Wilfawn, the girlfriend of DeJean, was hyped for the defensive back, who playing on his birthday. Steph was also seated at the Caesers Superdome in a Super Bowl stunner that was turning heads before and after the game.
She was rocking an all-black fit, with some custom football-inspired knee-high booths with "DeJean" written across them.
MORE: Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win showering in confetti
MORE: Saquon Barkley, Eagles superfan Gillie Da King troll Wallo after win
Much like DeJean and the Eagles did on the field, Steph was making a statement in the crowd.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
