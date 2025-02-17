Cowboys' Dak Prescott faces mounting pressure in 2025
The greatest NFL quarterbacks share one defining trait: the ability to deliver in critical moments.
Take Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback whose Hall of Fame candidacy sparks heated debate's. While critics remain divided on his overall career, Manning's legacy is secured by his remarkable achievement of leading the Giants to two Super Bowl victories on football's grandest stage.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott continue their quest for Super Bowl glory, an achievement that has eluded the franchise since the Clinton administration of the 1990s.
NFL on Fox reporter Ben Arthur listed Prescott as one of seven quarterbacks facing the most pressure to succeed in 2025.
The Cowboys have clearly demonstrated their financial commitment to the veteran quarterback, having signed him to a pair of massive contract's twice in his career.
The four-year, $240 million deal Prescott signed in September underscores owner Jerry Jones's "All in" commitment to winning.
Jones recognizes that with his quarterback turning 32 by next season, the time is now or never for Dallas to make a deep playoff run.
"Pressure is synonymous with being the Cowboys' franchise quarterback, but Prescott is entering a pronounced spotlight," Arthur said. "He missed nine games due to injury last season after signing his record $60 million-per-year extension. He has just a 2-5 playoff record, including no postseason wins since the 2022 season, and has never made an NFC Championship Game."
Health has proven to be a crucial factor in Prescott's career trajectory. Since 2020, the Cowboys quarterback has missed 26 games due to injuries, including two season-ending setbacks in 2020 and 2024.
The 2016 draft pick has shown he can get Dallas to the playoffs, but the pressure of the postseason and the ability to close out crucial games remain a challenge.
It is imperative that Jones and the front office produce more promising results this offseason to mitigate the pressure on their franchise quarterback.
