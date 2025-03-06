Dak Prescott's contract numbers, Cowboys' cap space following restructure
It's been an eventful week for the Dallas Cowboys, including contract signings, a retirement ceremony, and reworking the deals of two of their biggest stars.
On Wednesday, Dallas restructured the contract of quarterback Dak Prescott.
The move comes just days before the start of free agency. Following the money shuffle, owner Jerry Jones and the front office now have $50.253 million in salary cap space, ranking 12th in the league according to Spotrac.
Prescott's updated contract now carries the following salary cap hits: $52.9 million in 2025 (with $150 million in dead cap), $76.5 million in 2026 ($97 million dead cap), $70.8 million in 2027 ($61 million dead cap), $80.8 million in 2028 ($35 million dead cap) and $9.1 million in 2029 (void year).
Prescott is tied to the Cowboys through 2027 with 2028 the team's first outing to move on from the franchise quarterback.
The move was executed one day after Dallas re-worked All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb's deal in a plan that saved the team $20 million. Combined with Prescott's restructure, the Cowboys have freed up to $56.6 million in cap space.
These adjustments, timed perfectly before the March 12 free agency kickoff, were important for Dallas to achieve multiple goals: cap compliance, free agent pursuit, and, most importantly, securing Micah Parsons' long-term future.
While the restructures create immediate flexibility, it also pushes significant financial commitments into future years.
