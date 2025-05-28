Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Sophy Laufer reveals pro tennis player boyfriend
One of “America’s Sweethearts” has found her sweetheart. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer revealed she’s off the market and dating a professional tennis player.
Laufer was one of the stars on Netflix’s hit show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She’s become very popular since boasting almost 150k followers on Instagram.
She’s also gone viral for her fits like her nightie when she turned 21 this past year, and in rarely-seen Dallas cheer uniforms with her cheer teammate Kylie Dickson, and a “naughty and nice” selfie again with Dickson.
In the NFL offseason, Laufer performed at the UDA Nationals 2025 dance competition where she wowed with her moves and all-white fit.
That’s not all she’s been up to this offseason as she just announced she has a boyfriend in a sweet post where she wrote, “what my hearts been up to the past 3 months… ❤️,“ followed by several photos of the couple.
So who is her man in the photos? He’s Jake Van Emburgh, a professional tennis player.
Van Emurgh ranks 913th on the ATP Tour, and has won $679 in prize money so far this year. He’s from Naples, Florida, and is 26 years old.
Laufer hails from California before moving to Texas at 18 to pursue her career as a Cowboys cheerleader.
They certainly make a cute couple. Congratulations to them.
