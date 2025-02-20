Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson slay in white minidresses
While the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are certainly famous while performing on the field, two of their stars are slaying it with their fits off the field as well.
Sophy Laufer and Kylie Dickson are two stars from the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and are also besties. We’ve seen the two crush looks while together like their “naughty-and-nice” holiday selfie, and for Laufer’s 21st birthday in some sizzling matching pink minidresses, and finally in some rarely-seen Cowboys cheerleaders uniforms.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson dances ‘Thunderstruck’ on tennis court
Laufer is from California before she headed to Texas, and still competes in dance competitions. Dickson was an Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader and a former gymnastics star.
The two best friends were together for a party event, posing in some stunning white minidresses.
Simply fire.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slay in big-star practice crop tops, sparkly leggings
Laufer showed off more of her glam look as well.
And posed with another DCC member, Madie Krueger.
Dickson now boasts 424K followers on Instagram and Laufer 149K.
With looks like these it’s no wonder why Netflix has renewed the show for a second season. It follows the cheerleaders from trying to make the team to the beginning of the season. No doubt, Laufer and Dickson will be two of the biggest stars again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock