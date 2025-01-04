Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rarely seen unis
The Dallas Cowboys iconic cheerleader uniforms in their traditional white and blue are what make them “America’s Sweethearts,” but their rarely seen practice uniforms are definitely a fire look as well.
Sophy Laufer and Kylie Dickson are two of the most famous of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as their sizzling posts off the field like Laufer’s 21st birthday nightie, and Dickson’s “naughty and nice” side-by-side look with her bestie Laufer.
Dickson and the other Cowboys Cheerleaders also had fun in December slaying their naughty Santa Claus Christmas uniforms in red and white for fans.
On Friday for the Cowboys last practice of the season, Laufer dropped a photo with Dickson together posing in their little-shown practice cheerleader fits.
Those dark blue with the Dallas star logo look are fire.
The Netflix series giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader was so popular it has been renewed for a second season.
Laufer, Dickson, and the rest of the Cowboys Cheerleaders finish off the season at home on Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders. The team will miss the playoffs, but photos like these are definite winners on the season.
