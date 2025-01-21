Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer stuns in white-hot dance competition fit
The offseason is here for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and dancers like Sophy Laufer, but that’s not stopping her from dancing.
The 21-year-old star of the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has sizzled all season off the field in fits like her 21st birthday nightie, and her naughty and nice” side-by-side look with her bestie Kylie Dickson, and most recently in her dazzling denim blue star coat.
Laufer, who hails from California before moving to Texas at 18 to pursue her career as a Cowboys cheerleader, competes in dance competitions after the season off the field. Laufer competed in the UDA Nationals 2025 dance competition over this past weekend in Orlando, Florida, and took to TikTok to not only show off her stunning moves, but her jaw-dropping look.
She captioned her video, “When the superbowl of dance is over and you’re imagining what it would of felt like to dance at UDA nationals 🤣😭❤️.”
Laufer rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has 148K followers now on Instagram and over 250K on TikTok.
The Netflix show was so popular it has been renewed for a second season. With dancers like Laufer slaying it on and off the football field, it will no doubt be a smashing success again.
