Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson ‘naughty and nice’ selfie
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are in full holiday mode spreading cheer and joy to fans. Two of the biggest stars of the squad providing naughty and nice looks are Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer.
With Christmas around the corner, the Cowboys are hosting their Christmas Extravaganza in Frisco, Texas, and dropping some sizzling holiday cheerleader uniforms.
They also went to the Louis Vuitton Hotel in New York City and shot an epic Christmas card, and where Laufer wowed in her fit.
Speaking of Laufer, she just celebrated her 21st birthday in a pink nightie, and posed with her good friend Dickson in matching pink minidresses. The two got together for another “naughty and nice” look with a kissy face selfie, where Laufer posted, “Christmas show ready ❤️✨.”
They even put some snow effects on another version that Dickson posted.
The cheerleaders are more popular than ever after the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on that has already been renewed for season 2. It’s certainly easy to see why.
Laufer and Dickson will be back in action on the sideline on Monday night when the Cowboys play the Cincinnati Bengals riding a two-game winning streak and an undefeated cheerleader fit season.
