Drew Allar’s gf Emma slays black dress NYC selfie with QB after Penn State disaster

It was not the final season for the Penn State Nittany Lions that quarterback Drew Allar hoped for. After the team’s bowl game, he escaped to New York City with his girlfriend Emma Bush.

The 21-year-old Allar and Penn State started the season as the No. 2 overall team in the country, but after a 3-0 start would lose six straight which led to the firing of head coach James Franklin. Allar would also suffer a season-ending ankle injury in October.

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drew Allar's gf reacts to Penn State QB's heartbreaking season-ending injury

While the team would rally and make the Pinstripe Bowl and beat the Clemson Tigers, Allar was just a spectator.

He still had his No. 1 fan in Bush cheering him on all season, although now she can root on the Ohio State Buckeyes: Bush is a pre-law student at Penn State's rival school.

RELATED: Penn State QB Drew Allar defends James Franklin after 'College GameDay' interview

The couple met in high school in 2019 in Medina, Ohio, and celebrated their 6-year anniversary in September.

_emmabush_/Instagram

With Allar focused on full recovery and getting ready to try and make an NFL team, they took to NYC for an “escape” where Bush crushed her black dress in the selfie below that Allar shared.

It looks like an epic time with Carbone and some elite shopping like Louis Vuitton going on.

Drew Allar/Instagram

Now, that a good way to escape.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring