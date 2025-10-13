Drew Allar's gf reacts to Penn State QB's heartbreaking season-ending injury
After just six games, the Penn State Nittany Lions' football season is effectively over. Considering the AP and coaches poll ranked Penn State as the No. 2 team before season started, their fall from grace was stunning and swift.
Things started to go south following the Nittany Lions' 30- 24 loss to the Oregon Ducks during their annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar completed 14 passes for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
The following week, Penn State suffered a demoralizing 42-37 loss to the unranked UCLA Bruins. Things went from bad to worse during the Nittany Lions' 22-21 loss to Northwestern this weekend.
Then-head coach James Franklin, who was abruptly fired on Saturday, October 12, revealed Allar suffered a season-ending injury after the game. Allar went down after taking an awkward fall during a fourth-quarter scramble.
Because Allar is a senior and out of eligibility, this injury marked the end of his run in Happy Valley.
Allar reflected on his collegiate career on Saturday and wrote, "Gratetul for it all.". While he recovers and prepares for the 2026 NFL draft, he has the support of his longtime girlfriend, Emma Bush.
Bush is a pre-law student at Penn State's rival school, Ohio State University, however, she remained Allar's No. 1 fan. The couple celebrated their 6-year anniversary last month.
Before exiting what turned out to be his final game for Penn State, Allar completed 13-of-20 passes for 137 yards and one interception, along with 25 rushing yards and one touchdown.
While this isn't how Bush or Allar envisioned his senior year going, she continues to support the 21-year-old quarterback.
She reposted Allar's farewell post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love you."
She also reacted to Frankling getting fired, a move that sent shockwaves through the college football world. Bush reposted a message that simply said, "Thank you, Coach Franklin."
