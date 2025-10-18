The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Penn State QB Drew Allar defends James Franklin after 'College GameDay' interview

The former Penn State head coach is a very polarizing figure in college football. His QB1certainly had his back.

Matthew Graham

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is is congratulated by head coach James Franklin after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is is congratulated by head coach James Franklin after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
James Franklin seems to be just as polarizing as the ex-Penn State Nittany Lions head coach as he ever was when he roamed the sidelines in Happy Valley.

The 53-year-old one-time Big Ten champion and last year's College Football Playoff semi-finalist broke his silence after his unceremonious firing after losing three games in a row on the biggest stage to get noticed in college football - ESPN's "College GameDay."

RELATED: James Franklin's $56.6M Penn State buyout is far, far less in reality

Drew Allar
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Opinions about Franklin were varied, with his detractors, like outspoken critic Todd McShay crushing him, while his defenders, most notably a fiery Nick Saban on-air, thought he crushed his interview to tell his side of the story.

Franklin made it clear that he wants to coach again.

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Franklin said. "I don't have hobbies. I don't golf. I don't fish. This has been such a big part of my identity, such a big part of my family. We love it."

RELATED: Penn State's James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

Drew Allar, James Franklin
Aug. 30, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McShay, the former ESPN college football and NFL draft analyst, isn't buying it for the record.

"Of course James Franklin is doing a live interview on GameDay just a few days after being fired," McShay tweeted on X. "Messaging. Image protection. It’s what he does best."

RELATED: Drew Allar's girlfriend reacts to Penn State QB's heartbreaking season-ending injury

His former QB1, Drew Allar, who had a season-ending ankle injury to add literal insult to injury during what turned out to be Franklin's last game in an embarrassing home loss to Northwestern, took to his Instagram Stories to make it clear he still has his former Nittany Lions coach's back.

"100," Allar wrote overlaying a repost of "Colleg Football Alerts" declaring, "James Franklin crushed that interview. Absolute class act. Whoever gets him is getting one hell of a Coach."

Drew Allar, James Franklin
Drew Allar/Instagram

Allar, who was not having a great final season with Penn State either, has a big hill to climb to get into the top tier of NFL draft prospects for the loaded 2026 class, so it says a lot to be coming from him to consistently defend Franklin.

In the end, if you're a Franklin fan, you probably thought he crushed it, and no matter what critics like McShay have to say, he will certainly get another shot at a big-time program with his "having never won when it mattered label" not enough to deter major schools who feel like they're middling, and need to return to an elite level.

Don't forget, Allar and Franklin blew that game against Notre Dame last year in the Orange Bowl. Not to say they would have beaten Ohio State in the national championship game, but he'd probably still have his old job.

James Franklin, Drew Allar
Penn State head coach James Franklin greets freshman quarterback Drew Allar during pregame warmups at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

