Penn State QB Drew Allar defends James Franklin after 'College GameDay' interview
James Franklin seems to be just as polarizing as the ex-Penn State Nittany Lions head coach as he ever was when he roamed the sidelines in Happy Valley.
The 53-year-old one-time Big Ten champion and last year's College Football Playoff semi-finalist broke his silence after his unceremonious firing after losing three games in a row on the biggest stage to get noticed in college football - ESPN's "College GameDay."
Opinions about Franklin were varied, with his detractors, like outspoken critic Todd McShay crushing him, while his defenders, most notably a fiery Nick Saban on-air, thought he crushed his interview to tell his side of the story.
Franklin made it clear that he wants to coach again.
"I've been doing this for 30 years," Franklin said. "I don't have hobbies. I don't golf. I don't fish. This has been such a big part of my identity, such a big part of my family. We love it."
McShay, the former ESPN college football and NFL draft analyst, isn't buying it for the record.
"Of course James Franklin is doing a live interview on GameDay just a few days after being fired," McShay tweeted on X. "Messaging. Image protection. It’s what he does best."
His former QB1, Drew Allar, who had a season-ending ankle injury to add literal insult to injury during what turned out to be Franklin's last game in an embarrassing home loss to Northwestern, took to his Instagram Stories to make it clear he still has his former Nittany Lions coach's back.
"100," Allar wrote overlaying a repost of "Colleg Football Alerts" declaring, "James Franklin crushed that interview. Absolute class act. Whoever gets him is getting one hell of a Coach."
Allar, who was not having a great final season with Penn State either, has a big hill to climb to get into the top tier of NFL draft prospects for the loaded 2026 class, so it says a lot to be coming from him to consistently defend Franklin.
In the end, if you're a Franklin fan, you probably thought he crushed it, and no matter what critics like McShay have to say, he will certainly get another shot at a big-time program with his "having never won when it mattered label" not enough to deter major schools who feel like they're middling, and need to return to an elite level.
Don't forget, Allar and Franklin blew that game against Notre Dame last year in the Orange Bowl. Not to say they would have beaten Ohio State in the national championship game, but he'd probably still have his old job.
