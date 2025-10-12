The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drew Allar reacts to James Franklin's firing with single emoji in Instagram post

What was supposed to be a great season for both quarterback and head coach has ended in disaster.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is is congratulated by head coach James Franklin after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct. 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is is congratulated by head coach James Franklin after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It's easy to be callous about big-time college football firings with so much money guaranteed.

For Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, who finally got dismissed today after three straight crushing defeats, that number is a staggering $56.66 million.

James Franklin, Drew Allar
Oct. 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) is is congratulated by head coach James Franklin after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His star quarterback Drew Allar, who was supposed to help lead Penn State to the national championship with Franklin after getting agonizingly close last season, also had his season end in disaster after suffering a season-ending injury in the embarrassing home defeat to Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.

Allar, 21, reacted to the news of Franklin's firing with a single emoji and a heartwarming picture of the two of them in better times together.

Allar used the fingers crossed emoji, presumably to emote that he hopes it all goes well for Franklin, 53, in his future endeavors.

Drew Allar, James Franklin
Drew Allar reacts to James Franklin's firing with a single emoji. / Drew Allar/Instagram

It must have been an especially crushing blow for Franklin, who grew up in Pennsylvania, where the dream is always to coach Penn State. Now that dream has died.

Luckily he can contemplate his next move with that $56.66 million cushion.

Allar's college career is over, and now it's time to see if he can impress NFL scouts in a loaded quarterback draft class for 2026.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

