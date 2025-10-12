Drew Allar reacts to James Franklin's firing with single emoji in Instagram post
It's easy to be callous about big-time college football firings with so much money guaranteed.
For Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, who finally got dismissed today after three straight crushing defeats, that number is a staggering $56.66 million.
His star quarterback Drew Allar, who was supposed to help lead Penn State to the national championship with Franklin after getting agonizingly close last season, also had his season end in disaster after suffering a season-ending injury in the embarrassing home defeat to Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.
Allar, 21, reacted to the news of Franklin's firing with a single emoji and a heartwarming picture of the two of them in better times together.
Allar used the fingers crossed emoji, presumably to emote that he hopes it all goes well for Franklin, 53, in his future endeavors.
It must have been an especially crushing blow for Franklin, who grew up in Pennsylvania, where the dream is always to coach Penn State. Now that dream has died.
Luckily he can contemplate his next move with that $56.66 million cushion.
Allar's college career is over, and now it's time to see if he can impress NFL scouts in a loaded quarterback draft class for 2026.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words