Ex-USC star Matt Leinart, wife's four-word NSFW baby news crushes (VIDEO)
perfectly mocked the typical baby announcement.
If you don’t follow Matt Leinart on social media, he’s extremely self-deprecating.
So when the ex-USC star and NFL quarterback and his wife, attorney and former actress Josie Leinart, did the prerequisite baby announcement on Twitter and Instagram, the couple ridiculed their perfect lives, only to be destroyed by a third child. As they put it, “to f**k s**t up.”
“The kids are potty trained and our house no longer smells like s**t,” Leinart jokes, which certainly is a highlight of the clip.
The Heisman Trophy winner, 41, and the former “The Mentalist” star, 37, have two children together: Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3. Leinart also has a promising quarterback son Cole, 16, with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron, who already has an offer from Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
RELATED: Trae Young got flipped off by little girl with dad watching at Knicks game
Leinart also is a college football analyst for FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” show, which is always trying to put a dent into ESPN’s juggernaut “College Gameday.”
Juggling life as a father, husband, social media provocateur, and college football analyst is tough enough with three kids. A fourth will definitely “f**k s**t up.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Nice try: Gabby Williams cheekily rejects Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky offer
All Dunne: Livvy Dunne shares shy-smile selfie in red bikini from Malibu (PHOTO)
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name