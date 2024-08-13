The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-USC star Matt Leinart, wife's four-word NSFW baby news crushes (VIDEO)

The Heisman Trophy winner and FOX Sports college football analyst and his wife Josie Leinart

perfectly mocked the typical baby announcement.

Matthew Graham

May 24, 2022;: Matt Leinart kisses his wife Josie Leinart during the Mater Dei High Heisman Homecoming ceremony
May 24, 2022;: Matt Leinart kisses his wife Josie Leinart during the Mater Dei High Heisman Homecoming ceremony / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you don’t follow Matt Leinart on social media, he’s extremely self-deprecating.

So when the ex-USC star and NFL quarterback and his wife, attorney and former actress Josie Leinart, did the prerequisite baby announcement on Twitter and Instagram, the couple ridiculed their perfect lives, only to be destroyed by a third child. As they put it, “to f**k s**t up.”

“The kids are potty trained and our house no longer smells like s**t,” Leinart jokes, which certainly is a highlight of the clip.

The Heisman Trophy winner, 41, and the former “The Mentalist” star, 37, have two children together: Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3. Leinart also has a promising quarterback son Cole, 16, with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron, who already has an offer from Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Leinart also is a college football analyst for FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” show, which is always trying to put a dent into ESPN’s juggernaut “College Gameday.”

Juggling life as a father, husband, social media provocateur, and college football analyst is tough enough with three kids. A fourth will definitely “f**k s**t up.”

