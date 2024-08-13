Trae Young got flipped off by girl with dad watching at Knicks game (VIDEO)
Very few things can faze Trae Young.
The Atlanta Hawks point guard is well aware of the old adage, haters are going to hate, and that haters come in all shapes and sizes —- and evidently, ages. In an interview on Paul George's “Podcast P” show, Young, 25, opened up about the animosity he receives from New York Knicks fans.
When the Hawks are playing the Knicks, often times, Madison Square Garden will be filled with New Yorkers chanting “F*ck Trae Young.” But thankfully, Young has a good sense of humor about it. He even remembers a time when a child displayed some hostility toward him.
"That sh*t is hilarious,” Young said. “I'll never forget this young, little girl — if I had to guess, maybe 10 to 12 — just giving me the finger, like right behind the scorers table. And I'm looking at her dad, like I don't say nothing to her, I just look at the dad like, 'That's cool?' There's a lot of photos of me looking in the crowd just smiling, that's kind of my reaction, I'm just looking at all these people flipping me off."
The NYC hate-train toward Young began in 2021 during the NBA Playoffs, when the Hawks beat the Knicks in a five-game series. During the series, Young averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists.
Elsewhere in the interview, Young expressed interest in participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Young was considered for Team USA’s men’s basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as one of the 41 finalists, but didn’t end up making the 12-man roster.
But still, Young hasn’t ruled out the possibility for future Olympic games.
“It ain't up to me,” Young said, “but if it was, I would definitely want to."
Who knows? Maybe by then, Knicks fans will dial the hate back for the sake of Team USA. Maybe.
