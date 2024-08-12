Fans dub Blake Griffin 'king of side quests' after officiating Payton Pritchard's wedding (VIDEO)
Blake Griffin has been enjoying his retirement since making a graceful exit from the NBA this past April. Per his Instagram page, he’s been making podcast appearances, speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, and maintaining an active presence within the cultural landscape. It also appears that the former power forward has also become an ordained minister.
RELATED: Tara Davis-Woodhall, husband Hunter's Hallmark love story started with a DM
Over the weekend, Griffin, 35, officiated the ceremony of his former Boston Celtics teammate Payton Pritchard to his now-wife, Emma MacDonald.
While details of the vows and speeches were kept for the newlyweds and the wedding guests, Griffin did share one stipulation the groom requested during the ceremony.
“At no point tonight am I allowed to do my impersonation of Payton,” said Griffin in a video shared by Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. “So don’t talk to me when Payton’s not around and ask me to do it.”
Pritchard, 26, looked fly with an all-white suit, while MacDonald, 23, slayed in a white, strapless gown. Griffin looked suave in a white shirt and blue coat, with a white rose pinned on the left side.
Outside of basketball, Griffin has worn many hats. Back in 2021, he hosted a prank television game show called “Double Cross with Blake Griffin,” and has previously made appearances as himself on shows like “Broad City” and “The Female Brain.”
His latest stint officiating his former teammate’s wedding has earned him the title “king of side quests” by fans online.
You’ve got to find some way to pass the time once you’re retired, right?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Jordan Chiles’ sister vehemently defends her after shocking stripping of medal
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Chef cooking: LOOK: Steph trolls French fans with epic ‘night, night’ shirt
D’oh: Joel Embiid goes full WWE heel with “Suck It” motion during medal ceremony