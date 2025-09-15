FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal shows off gf Nicki Nicole wearing iced-out chain
Ever since FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal went Instagram official with Argentinian pop star Nicki Nicole, the 18-year-old Spanish national has made it clear that he is smitten.
The latest example came today with a huge Instagram photo dump, where the winger showed off his baller lifestyle that had a couple of photos of his new girlfriend, the 25-year-old Nicole. In one, the love birds seem very much in love with Yamal flexing his physique while wearing an iced-out Louis Vuitton necklace as the Latin R&B and hip hop singer poses behind him.
Yamal wrote, "only god can."
Yamal is dealing with an injury that he suffered during the international break playing for Spain, which of course infuriates his club team Barcelona, especially with UEFA Champions League starting this week in a marquee matchup against Newcastle United FC.
Barcelona still won easily yesterday in La Liga, 6-0, against Valencia with Yamal missing a game for the famed Spanish club for the first time since January.
Nicole has been spending more and more time in Barcelona with her man when she's not touring, most recently attending a fashion show there, admitting she too had fallen for Yamal hard.
"I'm very much in love," Nicole said.
Barcelona fans hope young love won't affect Yamal's performance on the pitch, which hopefully happens sooner rather than later.
