Barcelona Director Reflects on Hansi Flick’s Comments in Lamine Yamal Injury Case
Barcelona’s 2025–26 home opener marked the first time since early January that Lamine Yamal didn’t feature in a game for the Catalans.
Yamal suffered an injury to the pubic area whilst representing Spain in recent international action. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was noticeably upset at Spain’s national team for their handling of Yamal’s fitness, particularly how they forced him to play deep into the second of their two World Cup qualifier games after giving him painkillers.
Spain officials were reportedly stunned by Flick’s accusations and rejected having mistreated Yamal while he was with La Roja. Nevertheless, the damage was done and Yamal is currently unavailable to play for Barcelona.
Prior to Barcelona’s match against Valencia, Deco, the club’s sporting director, spoke to team media and fully backed Flick’s comments regarding Yamal’s injury.
“In Lamine’s [Yamal] case, I agree with what the mister [Flick] said,” Deco said. “In the end, we have to improve our communication, we have to improve the protocols between clubs and national teams. Players are subject to excessive workloads nowadays as we all know.
“[International breaks] are always complicated because many times players come back with injuries. We have to try to improve. We agree with the mister because in the end, he’s [Yamal] and important player for us, an important player for Spain, and I think between all of us we have to be a little bit more careful.”
With Yamal watching from the stands, Barcelona had no trouble and dismantled Valencia 6–0 to return to winning ways, after which Flick was in no mood to discuss his comments.
“I said the words I said and nothing more,” Flick told the media. “Nothing more to say.”
Yamal’s presence in Barça’s Champions League debut against Newcastle United on Thursday night is still in doubt.
Alejandro Balde and Gavi have already been ruled out for the trip to St. James’ Park. Yamal and Frenkie De Jong—who also suffered a minor injury whilst playing for the Netherlands during the international action—face late fitness tests to determine their status for the game against the Magpies.