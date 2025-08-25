The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nicki Nicole reacts to FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal hard launching their romance

18-year-old Lamine Yamal seemed to confirm his dating status with 25-year-old Argentinian hip hop star Nicki Nicole. She responded in kind.

Matthew Graham

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona, Barca and FC Internazionale at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 30, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona, Barca and FC Internazionale at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 30, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Imagine being 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, already one of the biggest soccer stars on the planet, following in the footsteps of the legendary GOAT Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona.

Now imagine that in the modern age of social media, where every move on and off the pitch is constantly scrutinized, including your dating life.

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona in action during to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Valencia, Spain / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

In what many outlets around the globe had already speculated, the La Liga champion seemed to hard launch the relationship on his Instagram Stories with 25-year-old Argentinian hip hop star Nicki Nicole, celebrating her birthday with an endearing couple's photo.

Surrounded by pink and red flowers, balloons, and rose pedals with a fancy birthday cake, Yamal has his arm around Nicole while they're holding hands intimately. The Spanish national had a birthday cake and hearts emoji to caption the original photo, and the "Wapo Traketero" hitmaker reposted the photo with hearts on fire emojis. So needless to say Nicole was excited.

Lamine Yamal, Nicki Nicole
Nicki Nicole/Instagram

The two have been spotted together several times, including a Barcelona match vs. Como 1907 earlier this month.

Fans became so obsessed confirming their status that they noticed Yamal had Nicole's photo as his smart phone's screensaver.

Nicole has been linked to many celebrities, including fellow countryman Trueno, Mexican singer Peso Pluma, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

Now it seems like Nicole and Yamal are official.

Lamine Yamal
Jul 30, 2024; Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal makes a penalty kick against Manchester City in a tie breaker during a Champions Tour friendly match at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

