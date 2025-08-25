Nicki Nicole reacts to FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal hard launching their romance
Imagine being 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, already one of the biggest soccer stars on the planet, following in the footsteps of the legendary GOAT Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona.
Now imagine that in the modern age of social media, where every move on and off the pitch is constantly scrutinized, including your dating life.
In what many outlets around the globe had already speculated, the La Liga champion seemed to hard launch the relationship on his Instagram Stories with 25-year-old Argentinian hip hop star Nicki Nicole, celebrating her birthday with an endearing couple's photo.
Surrounded by pink and red flowers, balloons, and rose pedals with a fancy birthday cake, Yamal has his arm around Nicole while they're holding hands intimately. The Spanish national had a birthday cake and hearts emoji to caption the original photo, and the "Wapo Traketero" hitmaker reposted the photo with hearts on fire emojis. So needless to say Nicole was excited.
The two have been spotted together several times, including a Barcelona match vs. Como 1907 earlier this month.
Fans became so obsessed confirming their status that they noticed Yamal had Nicole's photo as his smart phone's screensaver.
Nicole has been linked to many celebrities, including fellow countryman Trueno, Mexican singer Peso Pluma, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.
Now it seems like Nicole and Yamal are official.
