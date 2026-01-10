ESPN star Katie Feeney causes stir with extremely casual fit for Indiana’s big win

The Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers wasn’t much fun to watch unless you’re an Indiana fan. Usually ESPN influencer Katie Feeney is at least bringing some fireworks with her fits at games, but this time she caused a stir with her causal look.

The 23-year-old viral new member of ESPN’s College GameDay this season has been a hit on college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.

We’ve seen Feeney rocking her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform at a Nittany Lions game, to donning some Oregon green while in Eugene for the first Indiana-Oregon game this season, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look and posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen wearing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs, and turning heads with her knee-high boots at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony in New York City.

A typical Feeney fit on GameDay | Katie Feeney/Instagram

Feeney goes for the casual look down South

For Friday night’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Feeney showed up in what looked like a workout fit. She even looked chill sitting next to the Oregon Duck mascot in the pregame.

And interviewing Dallas Mavericks minority owner and billionaire Mark Cuban. She did mention she loves him on Shark Tank.

Katie Feeney/Instagram

Hey, at least she was comfortable all night like she was Indiana quarterback and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza who was barely touched and threw for five touchdowns in a snooze fest of a game, 56-22.

She at least got to make a 2-foot sandwich during the game.

With the CFP National Championship next week in Miami with the same Hoosiers taking on the Miami Hurricanes, Feeney will likely bring a championship-level fit for that one.

