Former tennis heartthrob Anna Kournikova reportedly expecting 4th child
Former tennis star Anna Kournikova and longtime singer boyfriend Enrique Iglesias are reportedly expecting a fourth child together.
The couple has been together since 2001 after meeting during Iglesias’ music video “Escape”. They have never married but have 7-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, as well as a 5-year-old daughter Mary.
The Russian Kournikova, now 44, burst onto the tennis scene as a 14-year-old and in 1995, but retired from tennis in 2003 due to injuries at just the age of 21 after getting as high as ranked No. 8 in the world.
Since then she’s done philanthropic work, and was a trainer on the reality show The Biggest Loser for season 12 in 2011. She’s also done some exhibition tennis matches. Not to mention posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. After that, she’s just focused on being a mom with the 50-year-old Iglesias and keeping private.
Kournikova became a U.S. citizen in 2010 as well. She incredibly still has a net worth of $60 million for all her endorsement deals.
While she recently went viral for being spotted in a wheelchair, she’s appears to be in good health now as they couple is expecting baby No. 4.
How time flies, where it seems like just yesterday she was the tennis heartthrob of many. Now the Russian-American is expecting to be a mom of four.
Congrats to the couple on their exciting news.
