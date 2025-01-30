Where is Anna Kournikova, only 43, now after viral wheelchair photo?
Anna Kournikova was ahead of her time.
NIL and brand millionaires like Livvy Dunne can thank the former Russian tennis pro for paving the wave of having huge endorsement deals and building a global brand that was not directly tied to on-court results. Kournikova's net worth is still $60 million.
Dunne's fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model never made a Grand Slam final after making it to the Wimbledon semifinals in her debut when she was only 14. And back then, media pundits in the 1990s/early 2000s were much more brutal in their criticism (and overt sexism).
Since retiring in 2003 when she was only 21, after getting as high as No. 8 in the world, the longtime girlfriend of Enrique Iglesias, who she met in 2001, has become ferociously private, protecting their three children from the prying eyes of outsiders and paparazzi.
Given all that she endured during the height of her fame, that's completely understandable.
Her main priority now is being mother to fraternal twins Lucy and Nicholas, 7, and Mary, 4.
“I love being a mom," she has said. "I absolutely wanted to have children, whether I had my own or adopted. I love taking care of people.”
The former world's sexiest athlete is ecstatic being a stay-at-home mom now, joking that after a day of taking care of the kids, like most parents, "by 8 p.m. I am usually exhausted on the sofa."
“Being with them is happiness," Kournikova gushes.
Her home with Iglesias, 49, and their kids, is a 20,000 square foot compound in Miami that has heavy security after a scary stalker incident in 2005 where luckily the culprit swam to the wrong house.
As far as her relationship with Iglesias, the couple is going strong after almost 24 years together, and there's a chance they might have secretly already wed.
"We haven't gotten married in public. That doesn't mean we are not married," Iglesias has said.
Kournikova, who now goes by Anna Kournikova Iglesias, rocks a diamond on her wedding ring finger and have matching eternity bands. He's also called her his "wife" at concerts.
As far as her being in a wheelchair at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami, Florida with her two daughters, it looks like she's recovering from a leg injury.
Kournikova hasn't shared a photo including herself with the family since 2002.
Hopefully she has a speedy recovery.
