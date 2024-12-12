Fred Warner's wife Sydney reveals what it's like to be a WAG
Sydney Warner may have been in the limelight before marrying Fred Warner, but it took her some time to get used to being a WAG.
The former "Bachelor" contestant, 29, met the San Francisco 49ers player after she competed on Peter Weber's 2020 season, and she wasn't exactly ready for his lifestyle.
“You find your footing,” Sydney told US Weekly. “I think it took me a while to find my niche and where I felt comfortable being a wife, now a mother, a girlfriend at the time. Now I’m Fred’s partner and we’re a duo. That’s an amazing thing to say.”
“As a team, we work really well together," she added. "It’s just nice being able to be a teammate with him and me finding my footing, as well. I think it’s just a timing thing. And it’s all worked out."
Sydney and Fred tied the knot in June 2022 and welcomed their first child, a son named Beau, in March 2024.
Related: Fred Warner's wife Sydney answers 'difficult' fan question in killer top and pant combo
Now, she's not the only famous WAG for the 49ers.
Kristin Juszcyzk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has made a name for herself in the fashion world and Claire Kittle, the wife of tight end George Kittle, made an appearance in Netflix's "Receiver." Olivia Culpo, wife of running back Christian McCaffrey, is a pageant title holder and social media influencer.
Sydney gushed about the fellow women, telling US Weekly, “It was a lot different back in the beginning, but now there’s this huge community of working women. The women are kind of in the spotlight now, which is such a refreshing thing to see. It’s really cool to see how things change, you know?”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit