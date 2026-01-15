Fred Warner’s wife Sydney shares perfect 49ers fit with husband’s possible return

Could San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Fred Warner actually return on Saturday to face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs after fracturing and dislocating his ankle on October 12? He’s not ruling it out. His wife Sydney shared the perfect 49ers fit

It doesn’t seem possible given the timeline with the game on January 17, but Warner isn’t your average human being at all.

Warner was at practice on Wednesday and looked really good in drills.

Warner has been a great teammate since he’s been hurt as well.

#49ers Fred Warner will be sounding the fog horn tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cVGfWJ9Fmb — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 29, 2025

He was even cheering with his wife Sydney while she was in labor with their daughter.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

Unfortunately, he was sorely missed in the regular season finale vs the same Seahawks.

If he doesn’t indeed come back, win or lose it’s one of the craziest recovery stories in NFL history.

On Wednesday when Fred was back at practice, Sydney showed off this perfect gift with a Warner jacket that says, “MY DAD IS BETTER THAN YOUR DAD.”

Sydney Warner/Instagram

He certainly is better than your dad at linebacker, that’s for sure.

No doubt Niners fans are encouraged by this latest news, and if they win this week he could also return for the NFC Championship.

While Fred is readying his body, just two weeks after giving birth, Sydney had a self-care day herself with a friend.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

Sydney Warner/Instagram

She’s looking amazing after Bella Nicole Warner came into the world.

