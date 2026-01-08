49ers star Fred Warner’s wife Sydney posts photos of baby daughter before Eagles game

Fred Warner may not be playing this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers when they play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the Wild Card Round, but he certainly has something to celebrate as he and wife Sydney just welcomed their baby girl into the world.

The four-time All-Pro Warner got hurt on October 12 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a gruesome ankle fracture and dislocation.

Warner is holding out hope he can make it back in the playoffs, but the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and loss of the No. 1 seed makes that road a lot less likely.

He’s been a great teammate while he recovers like when he rang the fog horn to fire up the team and crowd during the win over the Chicago Bears.

#49ers Fred Warner will be sounding the fog horn tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cVGfWJ9Fmb — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 29, 2025

Warner was noticeably absent from the ritual loss to Seattle, but for good reason as his wife was giving birth to their second child.

Welcome to the world Bella Nicole Warner

On Wednesday, Sydney posted she had given birth to their baby girl and shared adorable photos while writing, “Bella Nicole Warner 🤍 Our girl is safe, healthy, and so deeply loved. Thankful for God’s protection, strength, and the countless prayers that carried us through her early days. We are finally home and family of four! ✨“

Congrats to the Warners on their second child who joins son Beau, who was born in March of 2024.

No doubt mom and dad will be rooting on the 49ers on Sunday from afar.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

