George Kittle’s wife Claire shares 49ers star’s injury update in heartwarming selfie

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing without their superstar tight end George Kittle Saturday at the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round. Kittle underwent surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon on Wednesday, but before he did he shared a tender moment with his wife Claire.

The 32-year-old Kittle was injured in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles when he planted and tried to turn up the field and he popped the Achilles, causing him to crumple to the ground. After the cart came out and he was headed to the locker room he still was encouraging his teammates.

Heartbreaking for one of the NFL’s best. George Kittle carted off after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/XwcLAn2b2i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

They fought for their leader and like they have all season and the 49ers overcame it and came out of Philly with a stunning win.

Kittle, meanwhile, in true legendary form had a bottle of tequila dropped of the locker room. A new photo of Claire there sharing it with him is truly epic.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

His wife would also be there for him in this loving moment as his ankle foot swole up like it was a softball.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

The day after Kittle wrote, “Football sucks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love.”

Claire would share her emotional reaction as well.

Surgery day for Kittle

Claire would post on Wednesday Kittle heading off for surgery in an epic shirt.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

And then this special loving moment together.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

How sweet.

Kittle’s teammates also had his back and hope to all the way to a Super Bowl win in his honor.

Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk | George Kittle/Instagram

