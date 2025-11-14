The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea celebrate Shohei Ohtani’s MVP in photo with Mamiko

The couple shares a new photo from after the World Series together with the now four-time MVP and his wife.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani won his fourth unanimous Most Valuable Player award and second with the Los Angeles Dodgers in back-to-back years. His teammate Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea celebrated him with a never-before-seen photo of them together with Ohtani and his wife Mamiko.

Ohtani won his fourth MVP: His first two came with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023, and now two in his first two seasons with the Dodgers to go along with with back-to-back World Series wins.

The Japanese legend Ohtani hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs, and went 1-1 on the mound with a 2.87 ERA in his return after a year absence after having Tommy John surgery. He’s now the first player ever to win two MVPs in each the NL and the AL.

He would still have the award, but maybe not a second World Series if it wasn’t for Freddie Freeman’s solo home run in the bottom of the 18th in Game 3 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani
Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani on the parade bus. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The two Dodgers stars were seen together on the parade bus celebrating, while their wives took an epic photo in Game 7 along with Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna Betts.

To honor Ohtani, Chelsea and Freddie posted together with the MVP couple from the parade and wrote, “MVP 💙🏆.”

It was a season to remember for the two superstars and their wives.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

