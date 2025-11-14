Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko wear Dodgers' NL West rivals distinct color winning MVP
Shohei Ohtani’s wife impressed with her fits all playoffs long. While it was more of the same for the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar’s big MVP night on Thursday, it was their matching color that certainly stood out.
Ohtani won his fourth MVP: His first two came with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023, and now two in his first two seasons with the Dodgers to go along with with back-to-back World Series wins.
The Japanese legend Ohtani hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs, and went 1-1 on the mound with a 2.87 ERA in his return after a year absence after having Tommy John surgery. He’s the first player ever to win two in each the National League and American League.
He also had had epic moments in the playoffs like his three home runs and six innings pitched in the NLCS clincher, as in the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays where in the 18-inning Game 3 win he reached base a record nine times where he had two home runs.
There rooting him on at both games was Mamiko, who wowed each time with her fashion like her a shoutout fit to her husband for a game, and then the perfect Dodgers fit at the parade.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani disses wife Mamiko for their dog Decoy in kiss winning NL MVP again
For the big announcement night she crushed her Padres-looking browns fit.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has perfect reaction to Dodgers fan's awkward sign
She also matched Ohtani’s brown and Decoy where they shared an awkward dog kiss when it was announced he won.
All that matters to LA fans is he’s rocking the Dodgers blue on the field.
