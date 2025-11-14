Shohei Ohtani disses wife Mamiko for their dog Decoy in kiss winning NL MVP again
Like last year, Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko and his dog Decoy were present for the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar’s Most Valuable Player win announcement in a unanimous vote. This time for his fourth one, it was more of an awkward scene than just Decoy getting spooked by the clapping.
Ohtani won his first two MVPs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023, and now two in his first two seasons with the Dodgers to go along with with back-to-back World Series wins.
The Japanese legend Ohtani hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs, and went 1-1 on the mound with a 2.87 ERA in his return after a year absence after having Tommy John surgery.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko wear Dodgers' NL West rivals distinct color winning MVP
We saw Mamiko impress with her fashion in the World Series where she rocked a shoutout fit to her husband for a game, then the perfect Dodgers fit at the parade, and posing with the other WAGs like below.
On Thursday, it was her non-Dodgers colors that stood out in brown to match Ohtani and Decoy (see related above).
What really stood out, however, was Decoy stealing the kiss from Mamiko as they both leaned in and hugged the dog while Ohtani planted one on his furry best friend over his wife.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has perfect reaction to Dodgers fan's awkward sign
Here’s a picture of it:
RELATED: Ohtani disses wife Mamiko during Dodgers' World Series parade in funny moment
The couple did show a rare moment of PDA during the Dodgers parade, but this made from a strange moment on live TV when he won the award.
It should be noted that it’s a cultural norm in Japan not to kiss and show public affection.
Regardless of how it appeared, it was an amazing night for the now four-time MLB MVP. And at least Decoy didn’t run off like last year.
