Gabby Thomas flashes huge engagement ring after boyfriend Spencer McManes proposes
Three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas now has a wedding to train for. The 28-year-old track star and her longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes announced their engagement on Tuesday.
The couple, who live in Austin, Texas, together and share Rico Thee Pug, have been very private in their relationship. Thomas did share a rare glimpse of their relationship when the two went on an epic vacation to the Maldives and documented their trip, showing off a spicy beach dance together after a few too many margaritas.
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022, and he he was there to support her in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games where Thomas would win her three gold medals in the 200m race, the 4-by-100 and the 4-by-400 relays.
The couple announced their engagement through Vogue where Thomas said, "Normally he's very bad with surprises-and this was the one surprise I think I've ever witnessed him keep.” You can see the huge rock McManes gave her (scroll through).
McManes is Ivy League educated, having graduated from Yale in 2017 with a bachelor’s in political science and government. He was also an athlete, playing football at Yale.
McManes founded his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand, Kaviva, which is based in Austin.
Thomas graduated from Harvard University herself in 2019 and eventually wants to pursue a career in the medical field where she currently works when she’s not doing track. Thomas has said, though, that she wants to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
She may be training for track season, but now Thomas also has a wedding to get ready for. Congrats to Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes.