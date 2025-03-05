Olympic champ Gabby Thomas crushes gym in flawless crop-top workout fit
Gabby Thomas is hitting the track and the gym hard in 2025. She’s also looking amazing while doing so.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter had quite the 2024 after the Paris Games where she took an epic vacation to the Maldives and showed a rare glimpse of her relationship with long-time boyfriend Spencer McManes, and then rocked some Daisy Dukes for ESPN’s College GameDay, followed by her fire miniskirt and jacket as Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon.
Those were just a few things she did, but Thomas is back to training and doing things her “least favorite” workout while wearing fire fits like her shoe string crop top. Thomas just took another gym selfie and posted it on Instagram, showing off her toned abs in crop top and yoga pants.
The 28-year-old Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics. If she keeps pushing herself, no doubt the world-class athlete can do it.
When she’s not working out or running on the track, Thomas works in the medical field — a career the Harvard graduate wants to pursue when she’s done with athletics.
For now, she’s busy training and slaying the gym and track in fire fits.
