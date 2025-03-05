The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas crushes gym in flawless crop-top workout fit

The three-time gold medalist sprinter slays a workout and her look while showing off her abs.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the 200m in at the London Athletics Meet.
Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the 200m in at the London Athletics Meet. / IMAGO / Focus Images

Gabby Thomas is hitting the track and the gym hard in 2025. She’s also looking amazing while doing so.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter had quite the 2024 after the Paris Games where she took an epic vacation to the Maldives and showed a rare glimpse of her relationship with long-time boyfriend Spencer McManes, and then rocked some Daisy Dukes for ESPN’s College GameDay, followed by her fire miniskirt and jacket as Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Gabby Thomas
Gabby at Unrivaled basketball / GabbyThomas/Instagram

Those were just a few things she did, but Thomas is back to training and doing things her “least favorite” workout while wearing fire fits like her shoe string crop top. Thomas just took another gym selfie and posted it on Instagram, showing off her toned abs in crop top and yoga pants.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas stuns in elegant red dress for prestigious honor

The 28-year-old Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics. If she keeps pushing herself, no doubt the world-class athlete can do it.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas knows how to look good on the track. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

When she’s not working out or running on the track, Thomas works in the medical field — a career the Harvard graduate wants to pursue when she’s done with athletics.

For now, she’s busy training and slaying the gym and track in fire fits.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion