The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas’ adorable photo with her dog, the ‘World’s Fastest Pug’

The gold medalist sprinter shows off her fury four-legged friend, Rico Thee Pug.

Matt Ryan

Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is so lovelable with her gentle heart, athleticism, and beauty. Now, pictures of her dog will completely melt your heart.

When Thomas isn’t busy winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, or crushing New York Fashion Week in a “princess” dress and taking epic side-by-side photos with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, or sending heartfelt messages to the Woodhalls, she’s back home training and living in Austin, Texas, with her boyfriend Spencer McManes and her adorable dog, Rico Thee Pug.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals Paul Skenes’ unreal extravagant boyfriend flex

Look at the latest photo she posted on Instagram of the little guy and try not to say, “awwww.”

Gabby Thomas and Rico Thee Pug
Gabby Thomas with her dog, Rico Thee Pug / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Rico Thee Pug is a “lover of (short) walks and pup cups” according to the dog’s own Instagram page. Thomas has had Rico Thee Pug since 2020, and dubs him the “World’s Fastest Pug”.

Here are more adorable shots of the dog:

Gabby Thomas and Rico Thee Pug
Gabby Thomas is another photo with Rico Thee Pug / Gabby Thomas (via Rico Thee Pug)/Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese calls herself 'Ms. Covergirl' after showing off magazine shrine

Rico Thee Pug
Rico Thee Pug loves to watch mom during her races. / Gabby Thomas (via Rico Thee Pug)/Instagram
Rico Thee Pug
Rico Thee Pug is definitely a gold-medal winning dog. / Gabby Thomas (via Rico Thee Pug)/Instagram

When the 27-year-old Thomas isn’t training or hanging with Rico Thee Pug, she’s works her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.

We wonder how fast Rico Thee Pug really is? Regardless, that’s one cute dog with a great mom to match.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player

…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves

WAG MVP: Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, pops out in skintight white dress

New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?

Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids

Published
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News