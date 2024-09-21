Gabby Thomas’ adorable photo with her dog, the ‘World’s Fastest Pug’
Gabby Thomas is so lovelable with her gentle heart, athleticism, and beauty. Now, pictures of her dog will completely melt your heart.
When Thomas isn’t busy winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, or crushing New York Fashion Week in a “princess” dress and taking epic side-by-side photos with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, or sending heartfelt messages to the Woodhalls, she’s back home training and living in Austin, Texas, with her boyfriend Spencer McManes and her adorable dog, Rico Thee Pug.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals Paul Skenes’ unreal extravagant boyfriend flex
Look at the latest photo she posted on Instagram of the little guy and try not to say, “awwww.”
Rico Thee Pug is a “lover of (short) walks and pup cups” according to the dog’s own Instagram page. Thomas has had Rico Thee Pug since 2020, and dubs him the “World’s Fastest Pug”.
Here are more adorable shots of the dog:
RELATED: Angel Reese calls herself 'Ms. Covergirl' after showing off magazine shrine
When the 27-year-old Thomas isn’t training or hanging with Rico Thee Pug, she’s works her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.
We wonder how fast Rico Thee Pug really is? Regardless, that’s one cute dog with a great mom to match.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
WAG MVP: Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, pops out in skintight white dress
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids